In a tank top in the Swiss Alpine summer: tourists in July 2022 in front of the Grenzgletscher on the Gornergrat. Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Heat, a record at zero degrees and strong fluctuations in precipitation: the summer in the Alps was anything but ordinary. What experts expect for the future.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Averaged over the Alpine region, the summer half-year was 0.7 to 0.8 degrees Celsius warmer than the climate average from 1991 to 2020.

This was reported jointly by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), the German Weather Service and Geosphere Austria.

According to the information, the rising temperatures caused by climate change also mean that the zero-degree limit increasingly climbs to over 4000 meters during the summer months.

This means that the temperature will only fall below zero degrees in the area of the highest Alpine peaks. Show more

"This is the fourth summer half-year in a row that was too warm compared to the long-term average, both at low and high altitudes," announced the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), the German Weather Service and Geosphere Austria.

According to the report, a cool May was followed by an extremely hot June. The heat took a break between mid-July and early August before returning in mid-August.

Hardly any frost days in the high mountains

The hot June meant that there were very few frost days in the high Alps. On the Zugspitze and the Austrian Sonnblick, 70 to 80 percent fewer such days with a minimum temperature below zero degrees were measured than the long-term average. Over the entire summer half-year, however, the values in the high mountains were close to the average for the reference period.

Summer days with at least 25 degrees Celsius, on the other hand, occurred more frequently than average: At an altitude of 500 to 1000 meters, there were on average 25 to 30 percent more such days in the Central Alps. At an altitude of 1000 to 1500 meters, 25 summer days were recorded - almost twice as many as usual.

Record zero-degree limit

According to the data, the rising temperatures caused by climate change also mean that the zero-degree mark increasingly climbs to over 4000 meters during the summer months. This means that the temperature only drops below zero degrees in the area of the highest Alpine peaks.

But even there, frost is no longer guaranteed: in 1995, for example, the 5000 meter mark was exceeded for the first time above the Payerne VD weather station; since 2022, this has happened up to four times a year. This June, a new monthly record was set at the zero-degree mark of 5125 meters.

The series of measurements also show that the zero-degree limit in Switzerland has already risen by 400 to 500 meters since the pre-industrial reference period of 1871-1900, depending on the season, and is now around the height of the almost 3,500-meter-high Jungfraujoch in summer.

This has an impact on water supply, tourism, fauna and flora, among other things. "Depending on the extent of climate change, the zero-degree limit will continue to rise significantly in the future," warn the climate experts.

Heat, a record zero-degree limit and strong fluctuations in precipitation: the summer in the Alps was anything but normal. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Sometimes unusually little, sometimes unusually much precipitation

Precipitation was highly variable this summer. Overall, the amounts were average in many places, but June and July in particular showed significant differences. June was widely poor in precipitation and set a negative record for the number of precipitation days at the Zugspitze: eight instead of the average 17. In July, on the other hand, an above-average number of precipitation days were recorded in many places. Zell am See even set a record with 25 days.