Due to the hot summer, the Greek Mornos reservoir is in danger of drying out. The deeper the water level sinks, the more ruins emerge. The village of Kallio was flooded in 1979.

It is a sad sight for the former inhabitants of Kallio. They have to watch as the remains of their former home reappear. It was 45 years ago that they had to leave their village. Back then, the valley was flooded to create the Mornos reservoir.

Normally there is snow on the surrounding mountains and the reservoir is full. But this year, the lake level has reached its lowest level ever. Due to the heat and lack of rainfall, the lake continues to dry out. And so, for the first time, traces of the past appear in the form of the ruins of Kallio.

Waiting for the rain

The Mornos reservoir is an important water reservoir and supplies the region around the Greek capital Athens, among others. The wells are gradually drying up and the population is saving water as best they can. They are hoping for rain. And it looks good. The weather forecast promises precipitation in the coming days.

