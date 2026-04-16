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Strongest storm of the year Super typhoon "Sinlaku" hits Pacific islands with full force

Christian Thumshirn

16.4.2026

Super typhoon "Sinlaku" hits the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific with full force: Massive destruction, flooded infrastructure and thousands of people without electricity and water - the islands are facing weeks in a state of emergency.

16.04.2026, 08:32

16.04.2026, 09:48

Super typhoon "Sinlaku" formed over the warm waters of the western Pacific at the beginning of April - ideal conditions for rapid intensification. Within a short space of time, the system developed into a so-called "super typhoon", the highest category of tropical cyclones in the Pacific.

Forces of a giant

With a diameter of several hundred kilometers and wind speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour, "Sinlaku" is one of the strongest storms of the year. Such systems occur when warm air masses build up over the sea and release enormous amounts of energy - with correspondingly devastating effects.

The video shows how these forces are discharged on site.

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