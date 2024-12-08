A new Tiktok trend, the "Superman Challenge", has led to numerous injuries among children in several countries. In Romania, Belgium and Israel, dozens of schoolchildren have been hospitalized.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Superman Challenge" on Tiktok has led to serious injuries among children in several countries.

In Romania, over 20 pupils were hospitalized with broken bones, while similar incidents have also been reported in Belgium and Israel.

There are no known cases in Switzerland so far. Show more

There is a new trend on Tiktok: the "Superman Challenge". This involves a person in a Superman pose jumping into the arms of fellow participants, who stand in a line facing each other with their arms interlocked for a more stable hold. The "Superman" is then catapulted back to his original position.

Several people have had accidents as a result. In Belgium, for example: On a single day, more than 20 students are said to have been admitted to the Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital in Bucharest after doing this challenge, as "Romania Insider" writes. It also reports that they suffered broken bones and severe trauma.

"We are sounding the alarm because this seems to be a worrying phenomenon that is dangerous for children. They could sustain serious injuries and miss both classes and vacations," Alexandru Ulici, hospital director, told News.ro. He also said that the healing process could take several months.

Severe head injuries and broken bones

It also became known in Belgium that parents of children attending a school in Brasschaat received a letter. "During the lunch break today, a boy from the first class had a serious fall. It was the result of careless play", "Nieuwsblad" quotes from the letter. The first-grader suffered a serious head injury and will not be able to return to school this month. It is currently being investigated whether the boy was dropped on purpose.

Or in Israel: back in March, 19 children had to go to hospital after the challenge. One child suffered a concussion and fell unconscious, as "Ynetnews.com" writes.

There are currently no reported cases in Switzerland, as "20 Minuten" writes.