Donald Trump publishes an AI image with the Canadian flag - and the Matterhorn? What at first glance appears to be a Swiss landmark is actually Canadian on closer inspection.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently traveled to Florida to meet US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The background to the visit was Trump's threats to impose high import tariffs on Canadian goods. After the meeting, which was described as "very productive", both sides emphasized the importance of the topics discussed for cooperation between the two countries.

But the meeting also had its humorous moments. Trump jokingly suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the USA. This remark caused a smile, but was surpassed by another prank.

"Even we know this mountain"

An image generated by artificial intelligence, which Trump published on his Truth Social platform, shows him in a mountainous landscape with a Canadian flag. There is a supposedly embarrassing mix-up: instead of the Canadian Rocky Mountains, the Matterhorn can be seen in the background, according to numerous observers. But they are mistaken: the mountain pictured is actually a landmark of British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province.

The AI's supposed mix-up amuses many users on various social media platforms. "We Americans don't know the difference between European countries. But even we know this mountain," commented one user under the Truth social post.

Trump's penchant for unusual proposals is nothing new. Back in 2019, he tried to buy Greenland from Denmark, but Copenhagen categorically rejected the idea.

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, who also attended the dinner, made it clear that Trump's proposal was not meant seriously. "The president was joking and pulling our leg," LeBlanc told theToronto Star.

Editor's note: The blue News editorial team also caught Trump's supposed error. We have corrected the error in this article and apologize.