The US Supreme Court has temporarily lifted the ban on the controversial redrawing of electoral districts in the state of Alabama, giving the Republicans a victory. In the previous instance, President Donald Trump's party had been prohibited from reintroducing an electoral district plan from 2023, which a federal court had ruled would have discriminated against black voters.

The Supreme Court has now overturned this decision. The ruling could help Trump's Republicans to defend their narrow majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November.

In the so-called midterms, part of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be re-elected on November 3. Due to the narrow majorities in both chambers of parliament, every single mandate could decide who ends up in power in Congress. This is why Republicans and Democrats have been battling bitterly for months over the redrawing of constituencies in several states in order to improve their respective chances of success.

Reform could cause black voters' votes to evaporate

The Supreme Court had already weakened the protection of minorities in electoral law in April with its conservative majority. The Voting Rights Act was one of the key achievements of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. It protected black and other minority districts from redistricting so that their representatives actually ended up in parliament. Their constituencies have now essentially lost this protection.

In Alabama, the federal court then intervened at the end of May with a temporary injunction against the planned constituency reform there, because this would have split the votes of black voters - who tend to be more favorably inclined towards the Democrats - across several districts and lost their impact.

Both parties in the USA have been exploiting this effect for decades to strategically shift votes to other constituencies where the race is tighter. Following Trump's return to the White House, however, the dispute over this has recently intensified significantly and is being fought out with tougher tactics.

Alabama is by no means an isolated case

Alabama is by no means an isolated case: courts in many states are currently dealing with the redrawing of electoral districts. In Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio, the boundaries have either already been redrawn or there are plans to do so. The Democrats followed suit in California and Virginia, but are in a worse position overall.

The mid-term elections in November are an important milestone for Trump's second presidency. If his party loses its majority in even just one of the two chambers of parliament, the Republican will no longer be able to easily push through major legislative initiatives.