On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court will consider the legality of Donald Trump's tariffs. The President speaks of a historic decision - and warns of catastrophic consequences if the court rules against him. Meanwhile, Switzerland is still without a trade agreement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Supreme Court is examining this week whether Trump's tariffs are lawful.

Trump warns that a negative decision would cause the US economy to "go to hell".

Switzerland continues to wait for a customs agreement - despite direct talks between Keller-Sutter and Trump. Show more

Showdown for Donald Trump - and Switzerland: on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will discuss whether the high tariffs are lawful. A few days before the decisive court hearing on the legality of his tariffs, Trump has now warned of the most serious consequences for the US economy if the levies are overturned by the US Supreme Court.

When asked what would happen then, Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster CBS: "I think our economy will suffer immeasurable damage. It will go to hell." The tariffs are "the most important issue the Supreme Court has dealt with in 100 years", Trump said in the interview, which was broadcast on Sunday (local time).

This Wednesday, the Supreme Court will deal with the legality of the tariffs for the first time. According to Trump, he originally wanted to be present. But on board the government plane Air Force One, he told journalists according to a BBC reporter: "I wanted to go so much.... I just don't want to do anything to diminish the importance of this decision. It's not about me, it's about our country."

The US Supreme Court could soon rule on the legality of US President Donald Trump's tariffs , (archive image) Keystone

A dozen US states and other opponents of Trump's economic plans had filed lawsuits against his tariffs in a federal court in New York. Trade policy should not depend on Trump's whims, one of the petitions stated at the time.

Tariffs usually have to be approved by the US Parliament

The date before the Supreme Court has now been set because the US Department of Justice has appealed against the ruling from the lower court. In May, the New York court responsible for international trade had denied Trump's government the authority to impose far-reaching tariffs by invoking an emergency law. Trump had used a law from 1977 - the International Emergency Economic Powers Act - which had never been used for tariffs before.

Tariffs generally have to be approved by the US parliament - but in practice, the president can impose tariffs on his own under certain conditions. Trump imposed tariffs on almost all countries in the spring. In some cases, they were reduced or amended following negotiations. For example, Trump reached an agreement with the EU almost 100 days ago.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is still waiting for an agreement. At the beginning of August , President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin flew to Washington to negotiate better conditions. But nothing has come of it.

In a telephone interview with CNBC at the time, Trump spoke about his relationship with Switzerland and in particular about a phone call with President Keller-Sutter.

Trump described the conversation in his usual straightforward manner: "I spoke to the Prime Minister. The woman was nice, but she didn't want to listen." He simply called her "madam" because he didn't know her - even though this was the second phone call between the two of them.