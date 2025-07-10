Darcy Deefholts suddenly reappeared. X

A surfer (19) disappears off the Australian coast without a trace. He is rediscovered 12 kilometers away - on an uninhabited island.

Sven Ziegler

He is later discovered and rescued on an uninhabited island.

A teenager who went missing after surfing has been discovered and rescued on an uninhabited island miles off the Australian coast following an extensive search operation. The rescue of his son was a "once-in-a-million-miracle", the father of the 19-year-old surfer told the Sydney-based newspaper "Daily Telegraph".

The 19-year-old, whose name is given by local media as Darcy Deefholts, had reportedly left home on Wednesday afternoon to go surfing at a beach in Wooli, 480 kilometers north of Sydney. "When he did not return home, concerned relatives contacted officers," New South Wales Police said.

Police then launched a search operation on land and at sea around Wooli. The young man was eventually discovered on North Solitary Island. The small, deserted island lies around 12 kilometers off the coast. As the father told the Daily Telegraph, the 19-year-old received medical care after his rescue.