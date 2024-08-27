A team of doctors and surgical assistants in an operating theater at a university hospital. Jonas Güttler/dpa

An emergency operation in Austria triggers legal repercussions. The surgeon's daughter is said to have been involved in the operation.

Sven Ziegler

A 13-year-old girl is alleged to have drilled a hole in a patient's skull.

Legal action is now being taken against the entire team.

A 33-year-old Austrian who needs surgery after a serious forestry accident learns shocking news months later: A 13-year-old girl is also involved in his vital operation.

As reported by theKleine Zeitungnewspaper, the girl, the daughter of the neurosurgeon responsible, is even said to have drilled a hole in the patient's skull herself.

The incident occurred in January of this year, but the patient only realized the extent of it in June when he learned about it through media reports. The neurosurgeon involved and another specialist who was present have since been dismissed without notice.

But the question remains: Why did no one in the operating room intervene when the teenager reached for the drill?

Lawyer examines steps

The patient's lawyer, Peter Freiberger, now wants to take legal action against the entire surgical team. "It's not about questioning the necessity of the operation, but about the fact that a 13-year-old was involved," Freiberger emphasized in the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper.

According to the Steiermärkische Krankenanstaltengesellschaft (KAGes), the operation itself went without complications, but the patient is still suffering from the consequences of his accident.

It remains unclear why the incident was covered up for so long. The patient's lawyer is planning to claim compensation for pain and suffering through the civil courts.

