Representatives of the AfD were particularly affected in 2025. (symbolic image) Carsten Koall/dpa

Is the Europe of Sovereign Nations party, to which the AfD also belongs, violating fundamental EU values? The competent authority sees indications of problematic behavior in member parties. Are proceedings coming?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU supervisory authority sees indications of possible violations of fundamental EU values by the AfD-affiliated European political party ESN. A letter to this effect has been sent to the Commission, Parliament and Council.

If a formal investigation confirms serious violations, the ESN could lose its registration as a European party and EU funding. Funding of up to around two million euros was earmarked for 2026.

According to media reports, the allegations include anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ content as well as criticized member parties. A decision has not yet been made and the EU institutions are now examining how to proceed. Show more

The monitoring authority for European political parties has indications of possible violations of fundamental EU values by the AfD's European party. The EU Commission has received a letter from the authority with the available facts, as a Commission spokesperson confirmed to the dpa news agency. The European Parliament and the Council of Member States also received the document. "Politico" had previously reported.

The organization Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN), co-founded by the AfD, could lose its registration as a European party and thus EU funding if a formal review is initiated and obvious and serious violations are found. Parliament, Council or Commission can decide whether to request an investigation. The Commission spokesperson stated that the letter is currently being carefully examined.

According to the authority responsible for monitoring European political parties and foundations, the information provided raises doubts about the organization's compliance with EU values. It did not wish to comment on the details. According to Politico, the letter highlights court decisions that are critical of individual member parties such as the AfD, as well as social media posts with anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The ESN party did not initially comment on this.

The transmission of the information does not yet constitute a decision, nor does it say anything about the outcome of any formal review procedure.

Compliance with EU fundamental values is a prerequisite for funding

European parties are associations that consist of national political parties, among others. In addition to the AfD, the French Reconquête under the prominent right-wing extremist Éric Zemmour and New Hope in Poland are also members of the ESN party. The European parties are independent in relation to the political groups in the EU Parliament.

Compliance with the EU's fundamental values is a prerequisite for organizations to be registered as European parties and receive funding. These values include human dignity, freedom, democracy and the rule of law. The parties must ensure that their member parties or organizations also respect the core values.

According to the Parliament, the maximum funding approved for the ESN party in 2026 was around two million euros. Green MEP Daniel Freund said: "Anyone who incites hatred against minorities, makes deals with the enemies of Europe and stirs up racism must not be rewarded with taxpayers' money." Martin Schirdewan, Co-Chair of the Left Group in the EU Parliament, also called for the withdrawal of funds.

Under EU rules, the EU Parliament, Council and Commission have two months to declare their intention to ask the regulator to open a formal investigation.