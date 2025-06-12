Vishwash Kumar Ramesh - in seat 11A - is the only person to survive the Air India plane crash. He was sitting right by the emergency exit, in front of the left wing of the plane.

"I can't believe how I survived. I thought I would die too," says the 40-year-old from his hospital bed to Indian state television DD News. "But when I opened my eyes, I realized I was still alive and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and get out. The stewardess and the others died in front of me."

A British Member of Parliament described Ramesh's survival as a miracle.

Miracles do happen, the lone survivor of today’s crash of Air India. pic.twitter.com/2Tstv6ZTMI — Faisal Yousaf (@FaisalYousaf66) June 12, 2025

Ramesh continues: "The side of the plane I was sitting on landed on the ground and I could see that there was space outside the plane. When my door broke, I tried to escape through it and made it". The other side of the plane was blocked by a building wall: "No one could have gotten out of there".

Ramesh said that shortly after take-off, the plane appeared to stand still in the air for a few seconds and the green and white cabin lights were switched on.

Ramesh was born in India, has lived in the UK since 2003 and has British citizenship. He has a wife and a 4-year-old son. His brother was also on the flight but died in the plane crash.