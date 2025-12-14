Neighbors of the university were asked not to leave their homes. Bild: Steven Senne/AP/dpa

Shots are fired at Brown University in the state of Rhode Island. At least two people die. Now a suspect has been arrested.

Police have arrested a suspect following the fatal shooting at a US university.

No further details about the person were initially given at a press conference.

Two students were killed and at least nine others were injured. Show more

A suspect is in custody after fatal shootings at an elite university in the US state of Rhode Island. No further details about the person were initially given at a press conference. "My thoughts are still focused on the people who lost their lives," said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. Two students were killed and at least nine others were injured. The injured are reportedly in stable condition.

Late Saturday evening (local time), the police initially released a video showing a suspect dressed in black. His face was unrecognizable. The alleged shooter had left the university campus on foot and then fled for hours - his motive is still unclear.

Students on the Brown University campus and residents around the university had previously been asked not to go outside. This order has now been lifted. The university belongs to the so-called "Ivy League", the elite universities in the north-east of the USA.