On Thursday morning, a car drove into a crowd of people in Munich. Several people were seriously injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car drove into a demonstration in the center of Munich.

Several people were injured.

The driver was arrested at the scene. Show more

What happened?

A car drove into a group of people at Stiglmaierplatz in Munich at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday morning. According to the police, at least 28 people were injured.

The vehicle is said to have driven from Dachauerstrasse on the corner of Seidlstrasse - near the main railway station - into the demonstration march of a Verdi trade union rally. The car was driving behind the group and a police car, then overtook it, accelerated and drove into the back of the group, a police spokesman said.

Image: Christoph Trost/dpa

The driver was arrested at the scene. He poses no further danger.

The police have confirmed the incident and investigations are in full swing to establish the cause of the incident. The vehicle involved is believed to be a Mini Cooper.

Who is the perpetrator?

The driver of the car is said to be a 24-year-old Afghan tolerated in Germany. According to Der Spiegel, his name is Farhad N.

N. is said to have been born in Kabul in 2001. He came to Germany as an unaccompanied minor at the end of 2016, as Der Spiegel further writes.

According to Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the suspect had not previously committed any criminal offenses and was not required to leave the country. The minister thus corrected statements made at midday on Thursday evening. The 24-year-old had a valid residence permit and a work permit. "This means that the perpetrator's stay was absolutely legal up to the present day according to the current state of knowledge," Herrmann told the German Press Agency. According to him, the Afghan came to Germany at the end of 2016 as an unaccompanied minor refugee. His asylum procedure was finally concluded in 2020 with a rejection decision and an order to leave the country. However, the state capital of Munich then issued a toleration notice in April 2021 and a residence permit in October 2021. The young man attended school and completed vocational training. "He then worked as a store detective for two security companies," said the Minister of the Interior. There had therefore initially been a misunderstanding, precisely because the man had appeared in several shoplifting trials. "He was not a suspect himself, but a witness." A decision had not yet been made about extending the residence permit - the permit was therefore still valid until a decision was made.

At midday, Herrmann had said that the man had entered the country as an asylum seeker, but that his asylum application had "probably" been rejected. At the same time, it had been determined "that he could not be deported at the moment and was therefore allowed to remain in our country". The young man had also "attracted attention with narcotics and shoplifting". This information from the minister turned out to be false later that evening.

The driver of the car was a 24-year-old Afghan. Picture: Keystone

Are there any casualties?

The police say that 30 people were injured, some of them seriously. Including two children.

Two children were seriously injured in the suspected attack. Picture: Keystone

As reported by the "Merkur", a two-year-old child is said to have received emergency care in the shock room of the Hauner Children's Hospital. His life is in danger and it is currently not clear whether he can be saved. Another child is also undergoing emergency surgery at the Dritter Orden Children's Hospital.

The emergency services have not yet been able to provide any information about possible fatalities.

Is this an attack?

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) assumes that the incident was an attack. "It is probably an attack," said Söder in an initial statement at the scene of the incident.

The fact that the 24-year-old apparently deliberately drove around the patrol car before driving the Mini Cooper into the demonstration also speaks against an accident and in favor of a deliberate act. The background is still unclear. The investigation is currently in full swing.

According to the information provided, the security authorities are not currently assuming that the incident is connected to the Munich Security Conference, which is due to start on Friday and is expected to be attended by numerous high-ranking politicians.

There are "indications of an extremist background", a spokesperson told Der Spiegel.

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Hermann (CSU) explained to the "Merkur" that it was apparently not a targeted attack: "At the moment, we are actually assuming that the victims of this Verdi demonstration were affected by chance," said Herrmann. Nevertheless, the incident is being intensively investigated.

In Munich, a car drove into a crowd of people. Several people were injured Picture: dpa/Peter Kneffel

The reactions

ver.di: The trade union ver.di has expressed its "deep dismay and shock" at the suspected attack on its demonstration. ver.di chairman Frank Werneke said in Berlin that it was a "difficult moment for all colleagues".

Werneke explained that the trade unions "stand for solidarity, especially in such a dark hour". Ver.di announced that it would await the police investigation.

Olaf Scholz: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was deeply shocked by the latest incident in Munich. In an interview with the Münchner Merkur newspaper, he said: "It is terrible what happened in Munich."

Although the exact background is still unclear, Scholz emphasized the need for decisive measures should it be an attack: "If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice."

Robert Habeck: Green candidate for chancellor Robert Habeck also reacted with dismay to the suspected attack in Munich. The Vice-Chancellor spoke of the terrible news from Munich on Platform X. "I am horrified by this senseless act." It is important that the background is now clarified quickly.

Alice Weidel: In her post on X, Alice Weidel writes: "I offer my full condolences to the victims and their families." And she adds: "Is this supposed to go on forever?" As an AfD politician, she advocates regulated migration in Germany.

Dieter Reiter: Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter said that children were among the injured. "I am deeply shocked", said Reiter. "My thoughts are with the injured".

Reinhard Marx: Cardinal Reinhard Marx said: "I am shocked and devastated by this terrible incident in which people were victims of indiscriminate violence in public spaces."

Heidi Reichinnek: The chairwoman of the Die Linke group also commented on the suspected attack on X: "My thoughts are with the victims and their families and I hope that the injured recover quickly and fully."

Friedrich Merz: CDU chairman Friedrich Merz comments on X. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families." "Terrible news" came from Munich.

He continued: "The safety of the people in Germany will be our top priority."