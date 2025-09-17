Maddie disappeared without a trace almost two decades ago. (archive photo) Luis Forra/LUSA/epa/dpa

The German suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been released from prison. Christian B. is considered "highly dangerous" - the judiciary is now examining further conditions.

Sven Ziegler

The German suspect in the case of the British girl Madeleine "Maddie" McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, was released from custody on Wednesday. This was reported by a reporter from the AFP news agency at the prison in Sehnde, Lower Saxony, where Christian B. had been serving a multi-year sentence for rape. He has long been classified by the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office as a suspect in the Maddie case, but no charges have yet been brought.

The London police have tried to question the suspect in the Maddie case. However, this failed due to his lack of cooperation, Scotland Yard announced shortly before the 48-year-old was expected to be released from custody. According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office, B. should be a free man by September 17 at the latest. By then, the German will have served a prison sentence to which the Braunschweig Regional Court had sentenced him in 2019 for rape.

Scotland Yard failed with questioning

In an interview with RTL, his lawyer Friedrich Fülscher said that his client had mixed feelings: "I can imagine that this is associated with anxiety because you simply don't know what to expect." The long imprisonment and almost 40 days of trial had "marked" Christian B.

According to Fülscher, a protection concept has been prepared beyond the day of his release. They are in close contact with the police in Braunschweig. "Mr. B. also has concrete plans after his release," said the lawyer - he did not want to give details for privacy reasons.

It remains to be seen whether Christian B. will have to live with an electronic anklet in future. An expert opinion classifies him as "highly dangerous", which is why the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office submitted an application. The problem is that the ankle bracelet only works in Germany. In order to prevent him from going into hiding abroad, the authorities are considering a legal obligation to register when traveling abroad.