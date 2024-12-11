The alleged perpetrator of the murder of the insurance company boss is on trial. Luigi Mangione allegedly killed the CEO six days ago. Pennsylvania Dept. of Corrections

The murder of Brian Thompson, the head of UnitedHealthcare, raises questions about the motives of the perpetrator. Initial indications point to a protest against the US healthcare system. He makes a scene in court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the murder of insurance boss Brian Thompson in the USA, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione is arrested in Pennsylvania with a suspected murder weapon and incriminating writings.

In court, the suspect described the charges as an "insult to the intelligence of the American people."

Insurance executive Brian Thompson was deliberately murdered on his way to an investor conference. Show more

The suspect in the murder of insurance boss Brian Thompson in New York appeared in court on Tuesday, furious with rage. The 26-year-old Luigi Mangione defended himself against police officers who tried to lead him into the Altoona courthouse in the US state of Pennsylvania, shouting that it was an "insult to the intelligence of the American people". These were the first public words after his arrest.

Police in Pennsylvania arrested the 26-year-old at a branch of a fast food chain on Monday. A gun was found on the man, which police say was used in the crime, as well as writings linked to the crime. These suggest that the suspect may have acted out of anger against US health insurers.

In notes and posts on social media, the suspected shooter described the industry as "parasitic" and was outraged by the greed of the companies, according to an investigation report seen by the AP news agency.

Criminal proceedings initiated for murder

Criminal proceedings for murder have been initiated against the man and prosecutors in Manhattan have obtained an arrest warrant, which could facilitate his extradition from Pennsylvania. At a court hearing in Altoona, he objected to being transferred to New York.

Police say the 50-year-old Thompson, chief executive of health insurer UnitedHealthcare, was killed in a "brazen, targeted" attack on his way to UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference.

Investigators say the 26-year-old suspect is a graduate of the elite private University of Pennsylvania and the grandson of a wealthy Maryland real estate developer and philanthropist.

