The alleged perpetrator of the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market repeatedly made threats to commit crimes in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania several years ago. In 2013, he was sentenced by the Rostock district court to 90 days' imprisonment for disturbing the public peace by threatening to commit crimes, as state Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD) said at a press conference in Schwerin. The "Spiegel" had previously reported on the sentence.

According to the minister, the now 50-year-old Taleb A. lived in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern from 2011 to the beginning of 2016 and completed parts of his specialist medical training in Stralsund. In a dispute over the recognition of examination results, he had threatened representatives of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Medical Association with an act that would attract international attention. He had referred to the attack at the Boston Marathon.

According to Pegel, the man's home was also searched as part of the investigation. However, no evidence of any real preparations for an attack was found, nor any Islamist connections. "On the contrary, he seemed to distance himself and advocate the opposite," said Pegel.

In January 2014, the man was suspected of coercion. He wanted to apply to an authority in Stralsund for assistance with living expenses and is said to have threatened to take action that would attract international attention if he did not receive the assistance. He is also said to have threatened to kill himself in the office if his application was rejected.

Pegel went on to report that the police then gave him a so-called endangerment talk. The man had been warned of the consequences of such acts and had been told that he would be looked at much more closely.

Despite further threats, the man was not classified as a threat, explained Pegel. This requires suspicious facts with an ideological connection.