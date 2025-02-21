Attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin Marion van der Kraats/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A man has been seriously injured at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin-Mitte. He was taken to hospital. The alleged perpetrator was arrested a few hours after the attack.

A man has been seriously injured in an attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

He was taken to hospital.

Rescue workers attended to several people who witnessed the attack.

A suspect was arrested hours later. The man did not offer any resistance when he was arrested, a police spokesman said. Show more

This article was last comprehensively updated on January 22, 8:22 a.m.

Following the attack on a man at the Holocaust memorial, the alleged perpetrator is to be brought before a magistrate today, according to the public prosecutor's office. According to a spokesperson for the authorities, the identity of the man has not yet been established beyond doubt. The police arrested the alleged perpetrator on Friday evening around three hours after the crime in the area of the memorial. According to the police, the man had blood on his hands when he was arrested.

He is said to have seriously injured a 30-year-old tourist from Spain in the field of stelae at the memorial - with a sharp object, according to the police. The spokesman for the public prosecutor's office was unable to say whether the murder weapon - possibly a knife, according to the police - had been found.

Search with dogs and helicopters

Numerous police officers searched the area around the memorial, which is located near the Brandenburg Gate and the US Embassy, until late at night. Officers with sniffer dogs were out and about in the adjacent Tiergarten. A police helicopter was also involved in the search.

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial after another man was seriously injured. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

Police and the public prosecutor's office plan to release further information on the status of the investigation later today. The victim was reported to be in a stable condition in the evening. After the attack, several people who had witnessed the incident were also attended to by emergency services.

The motive for the attack was initially unclear. According to the police, the suspected perpetrator had no papers on him when he was arrested and was lightly clothed. The State Criminal Police Office 8, responsible for Islamist terror, was involved as a precautionary measure, explained police spokesman Florian Nath in the evening. However, there are no indications of this so far. The suspect's nationality is also unknown.

Evidence found in the vicinity

According to the statement, the suspect was taken into police custody and questioned further by investigators. "We have found several pieces of evidence," said spokesman Nath in the evening. They would now be examined.

Gegen 18 Uhr wurde ein Mann von einem Unbekannten im Stelenfeld des Denkmals für die ermordeten Juden Europas in #Mitte schwer verletzt. Der Verletzte kam in ein Krankenhaus. Rettungskräfte betreuen vor Ort mehrere Personen, die das Geschehen mit ansehen mussten. Am Tatort laufen… pic.twitter.com/DNeYLJzgEO — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) February 21, 2025

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe by architect Peter Eisenman was handed over to the public in May 2005. The field of stelae and an underground information point in the capital near the Brandenburg Gate commemorate the approximately six million Jews murdered under the rule of National Socialism.