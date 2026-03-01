Police in Ratingen have arrested the suspected boss of a gang of drug dealers. He is now in custody (archive photo). dpa

The police investigated for three years, then last week they made the arrest: a suspected drug boss was arrested in a villa in Ratingen.

Police in Ratingen have arrested a suspected drug boss in his villa. The 34-year-old is now in custody, a Düsseldorf police spokesman confirmed. The man is suspected of running an international drug ring. Over several years, the gang is said to have imported at least twelve tons of cocaine with a suspected value of around 100 million euros from South America.

According to a report in "Bild am Sonntag", 16 properties were searched as part of the raid. Luxury goods worth almost 800,000 euros were seized in the villa of the German main suspect. In addition, real estate worth almost 15 million euros was confiscated from close relatives of the man. The 34-year-old was arrested last Tuesday morning by a special police task force.

"Drug barons shouldn't feel too safe"

The operation was preceded by three years of investigations. Four accomplices who had not yet been caught had also been operating in Serbia, Canada and Montenegro. NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told "Bild am Sonntag": "Drug barons shouldn't feel too safe. Asset arrests in the millions are no coincidence, but the result of hard, meticulous investigative work. We hit the big fish where it hurts - with their money, their property, their freedom."