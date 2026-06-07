According to the Greek security authorities, they have uncovered a suspected terrorist cell. In the course of the investigation, a 37-year-old man of Palestinian origin was arrested on Crete. According to the police in Athens, he is accused of being a member of the Islamist Hamas and planning terrorist attacks.

Connections to Cyprus

The suspect is said to have links to two Palestinians recently arrested in Cyprus. According to investigators, the three had received joint training in the use of explosives, the police added.

The 37-year-old had reportedly arrived in Greece about a year ago and had been granted asylum there. Most recently, he worked seasonally in a hotel in Agios Nikolaos on Crete. According to local media reports, a cruise ship with tourists from Israel regularly docks there.

After indications of possible Hamas membership emerged, the man was kept under surveillance for several days, according to media reports. The arrested man is to be brought before a public prosecutor. The investigation is ongoing, the police said.