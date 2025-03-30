In Italy, a suspected Russian drone has flown several times over a European Union research facility on Lake Maggiore. Bild: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A suspected Russian drone has flown several times over a European Union research facility on Lake Maggiore. The Italian public prosecutor's office is investigating.

In Italy, a suspected Russian drone has flown several times over a European Union research facility on Lake Maggiore. According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, the public prosecutor's office in nearby Milan has launched a preliminary investigation. According to the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera ", the reconnaissance drone is said to have flown over the facility five times in the past month.

Armaments company in the vicinity

The research center is the EU's Joint Research Centre, which has been located on the Italian lakeshore in the municipality of Ispra since 1960. A research project on the safety aspects of drones is currently underway there. The Italian arms manufacturer Leonardo has several factories nearby. There are other such EU research centers in Brussels and Luxembourg.

The news agency also reported, citing judicial circles, that a formal investigation is to be opened against unknown persons on Monday. The suspicion is espionage. The department for suspected terrorist offenses is responsible.