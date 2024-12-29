The West suspects that Russia's shadow fleet is responsible for sabotage in the Baltic Sea. X

A Russian shadow ship is suspected of having severed important underwater cables in the Baltic Sea. The incident is further fueling tensions between Russia and the West.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Finland and Estonia suspect the Russian shadow tanker Eagle S of cutting vital underwater cables in the Baltic Sea.

The Russian shadow fleet, originally built to circumvent Western sanctions, comprises over 1000 ships.

The fleet could increasingly be used for strategic attacks on critical European infrastructure.

NATO states are increasing their presence in the Baltic Sea. Show more

Concerns about Russia's so-called shadow fleet, a collection of old tankers that Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions and generate revenue for the war in Ukraine, are taking on a new dimension.

An incident in the Baltic Sea suggests that these ships not only serve economic purposes, but could also be used for targeted acts of sabotage. This is reported in the New York Times.

Sabotage or accident?

Finnish authorities boarded the crude oil tanker Eagle S this week after suspicions arose that the ship may have severed vital underwater cables between Finland and Estonia. This included a power cable that ensures the energy supply between the two countries.

Russia doesn’t have any ‘civilian’ ships, companies, infrastructure, or networks—everything is weaponized for hybrid operations. The sooner everyone realizes this, the better. Finland is already leading by example.



Graphic: yle pic.twitter.com/ZTIkzpvYnd — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 28, 2024

According to Finnish officials, the Eagle S shows all the characteristics of a Russian shadow ship and had left a Russian port shortly before the incident.

If the suspicions are confirmed, this would be the first known case in which a ship from the shadow fleet was used specifically for acts of sabotage against critical European infrastructure. "It is time to abandon illusions and face reality," said Estonia's Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets.

Escalation in the Baltic Sea

The Baltic Sea, criss-crossed by undersea cables and pipelines, has become a sensitive area. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO has increased its presence in the region. The latest incident has prompted Western countries to step up their security measures.

Finland and Estonia have called for support from NATO, which wants to expand its naval presence in the Baltic Sea. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the attack on critical infrastructure and emphasized the alliance's solidarity with the affected countries.

Finland reacted quickly: within hours, security forces stormed the Eagle S. The police have since confiscated the suspect tanker. It was escorted to the port of Kilpilahti for further investigation.

A fleet with a dual purpose

The shadow fleet, originally created to circumvent Western sanctions, is now said to have grown to over 1000 ships. According to estimates, these make up 17 percent of the global oil tanker fleet. Almost 70 percent of Russian oil is transported by these ships, according to an analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics.

But the sheer size of this fleet could have inspired Russia to find new uses for it, says Elisabeth Braw, an expert at the Atlantic Council. "Russia has all these ships and could just as easily use them to do more damage."

According to experts, the Eagle S has all the characteristics of a shadow ship: frequently changing owners, lack of insurance and a multitude of technical defects. The ship sails under the flag of the Cook Islands, which is known for its lax supervision.

Finnish authorities struggled against time when they took over the Eagle S ship belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.



If the ship hadn't been moved off its course, it would have cut also another electricity cable between Finland and Estonia, Estlink 1, within half an hour. pic.twitter.com/p2oneLqQfU — Tomi 🇺🇦🇫🇮 (@TallbarFIN) December 28, 2024

The Baltic Sea as a strategic target

The region has increasingly been the scene of suspicious incidents since the start of the war in Ukraine. Last year, explosions destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipeline, and recently a Hong Kong ship accidentally severed a gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

The Baltic Sea remains a weak point: Its shallow depth and proximity to Russian ports provide ideal conditions for acts of sabotage.

Consequences for the West

The incident underlines the need to focus more closely on the shadow fleet. The West and NATO face the challenge of getting this hybrid threat under control. If the suspicions against the Eagle S are confirmed, this would not only be an escalation in the conflict between Russia and the West, but also a wake-up call to better protect maritime infrastructure.

"Russia's shadow fleet is no longer an economic problem," warns expert Braw, "it is a strategic threat."

