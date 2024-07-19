Police dog on the lookout for clues after stabbing at Wedel adult education center. Bild: dpa

A teacher is stabbed at an adult education center in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein. He is taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two suspects have now been caught.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police have arrested two suspects following the bloody attack on the grounds of an elementary school in Wedel.

They are two brothers in their early 20s who stabbed the teacher.

The background to the crime is still unclear. Show more

The police have arrested two suspects following the bloody attack on the grounds of an adult education center in Wedel near Hamburg. They are two brothers in their early 20s, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. They are suspected of stabbing a 67-year-old lecturer in the parking lot of the school and critically injuring him. The police are assuming an attempted murder.

Victim and perpetrator probably knew each other

The background to the crime is still unclear. It is assumed that the victim and perpetrator knew each other. The police spokesman did not want to rule out the possibility that the suspects were pupils, but did not want to confirm it either. Initially, up to three perpetrators were being sought. However, it now appears that there are only two perpetrators, he said.

The victim was taken to hospital after the attack. The man's life is still in danger, said the police spokesman.

