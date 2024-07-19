The police have arrested two suspects following the bloody attack on the grounds of an adult education center in Wedel near Hamburg. They are two brothers in their early 20s, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. They are suspected of stabbing a 67-year-old lecturer in the parking lot of the school and critically injuring him. The police are assuming an attempted murder.
Victim and perpetrator probably knew each other
The background to the crime is still unclear. It is assumed that the victim and perpetrator knew each other. The police spokesman did not want to rule out the possibility that the suspects were pupils, but did not want to confirm it either. Initially, up to three perpetrators were being sought. However, it now appears that there are only two perpetrators, he said.
The victim was taken to hospital after the attack. The man's life is still in danger, said the police spokesman.