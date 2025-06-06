  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

DHL building evacuated Suspicious package found: Several people injured

dpa

6.6.2025 - 12:32

Parcels in a DHL center.
Parcels in a DHL center.
Patrick Pleul/dpa

A suspicious parcel is found in a DHL distribution center near Nuremberg. Afterwards, numerous people complain of health problems.

DPA

06.06.2025, 12:32

At least twelve people have been injured after a suspicious parcel was found at a DHL distribution center in Langenzenn near Nuremberg. Seven of them were taken to hospital, said a police spokeswoman. However, the number could still increase. Several employees complained of health problems.

According to initial investigations, a suspicious package was found in the morning. It is not yet known exactly what was inside. According to the spokesperson, an initially unknown substance leaked out.

The police, fire department and hazardous goods specialists were deployed, the spokesperson said. The building was evacuated. The fire department set up a so-called decontamination shower - this can be used to wash off harmful substances. According to initial reports, 35 people passed through it. "There was no danger to the public," said the police spokeswoman.

More from the department

At the Swiss border. Man escapes from psychiatric ward on Lake Constance - manhunt underway

At the Swiss borderMan escapes from psychiatric ward on Lake Constance - manhunt underway

Politics. Israeli peace activists march to Gaza border

PoliticsIsraeli peace activists march to Gaza border

Politics. Budget crisis in Austria: New attempt at reforms

PoliticsBudget crisis in Austria: New attempt at reforms