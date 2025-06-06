Parcels in a DHL center. Patrick Pleul/dpa

A suspicious parcel is found in a DHL distribution center near Nuremberg. Afterwards, numerous people complain of health problems.

DPA dpa

At least twelve people have been injured after a suspicious parcel was found at a DHL distribution center in Langenzenn near Nuremberg. Seven of them were taken to hospital, said a police spokeswoman. However, the number could still increase. Several employees complained of health problems.

According to initial investigations, a suspicious package was found in the morning. It is not yet known exactly what was inside. According to the spokesperson, an initially unknown substance leaked out.

The police, fire department and hazardous goods specialists were deployed, the spokesperson said. The building was evacuated. The fire department set up a so-called decontamination shower - this can be used to wash off harmful substances. According to initial reports, 35 people passed through it. "There was no danger to the public," said the police spokeswoman.