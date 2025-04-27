  1. Residential Customers
At a festival in Vancouver SUV drives into crowd - several people are dead

Sven Ziegler

27.4.2025

Dozens of police cars are on the scene.
Screenshot X

At a festival in Vancouver, an SUV crashed into a celebrating crowd - several people were killed and the driver was arrested.

27.04.2025, 07:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An SUV crashed into a crowd of people at a festival in Vancouver
  • Several people were killed, the driver is in custody
  • Whether it was an accident or a deliberate act is still unclear
Show more

A tragedy occurred in Vancouver on Saturday evening: An SUV drove into a crowd during a festival, killing several people. This was announced by the police in the Canadian city via the X platform.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. local time during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a festival organized by the Filipino community in Vancouver. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

It is not yet clear whether the driver deliberately drove into the crowd or whether it was a tragic accident. The authorities have begun an investigation. No further details about the victims or the condition of other injured persons were initially released.