Dozens of police cars are on the scene. Screenshot X

At a festival in Vancouver, an SUV crashed into a celebrating crowd - several people were killed and the driver was arrested.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An SUV crashed into a crowd of people at a festival in Vancouver

Several people were killed, the driver is in custody

Whether it was an accident or a deliberate act is still unclear Show more

A tragedy occurred in Vancouver on Saturday evening: An SUV drove into a crowd during a festival, killing several people. This was announced by the police in the Canadian city via the X platform.

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. local time during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a festival organized by the Filipino community in Vancouver. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

It is not yet clear whether the driver deliberately drove into the crowd or whether it was a tragic accident. The authorities have begun an investigation. No further details about the victims or the condition of other injured persons were initially released.