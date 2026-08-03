A parked SUV suddenly started moving on a dog park in Hattingen and rolled into the Ruhr River. Two dogs were inside the vehicle. Despite a large-scale rescue effort, both animals were recovered only after they had died.

For the two dogs, any help came too late

Major Operation in Germany SUV Rolls Into River—Two Dogs Die in the Car

Here's what it's all about An SUV rolled from a dog park in Hattingen into the Ruhr River and sank almost completely.

Two dogs were trapped inside the vehicle and could not be saved.

It is still unclear why the SUV started moving and why the animals were alone inside it. Summary created with

On Sunday afternoon in Hattingen, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a parked SUV rolled into the Ruhr River. Two dogs were inside the vehicle.

The SUV had been parked in a dog park. For reasons that remain unclear, it suddenly started moving, rolled down a small slope, and ended up in the river.

The vehicle sank so deep that only the roof was still visible above the water.

Water sports enthusiasts rush to the rescue

Even before emergency responders arrived, water sports enthusiasts managed to pull one of the dogs out of the car. However, it was too late to save the animal.

Because a second dog was believed to be inside the vehicle, divers and current rescue specialists from the German Life-Saving Association searched the sunken SUV. They found the animal inside and were also only able to recover it lifeless.

The fire department and the DLRG were on the scene with boats, divers, and other specialized personnel.

Fluid is leaking

During the recovery operation, rescue workers noticed that small amounts of fuel were leaking from a canister inside the vehicle.

To prevent further spread in the river, they laid down a barrier using a binding agent. It wasn't until the evening that a recovery company was able to pull the SUV out of the Ruhr. The operation took about three hours.

According to a report by WDR, the vehicle is believed to belong to a shepherd. It is not yet known why the SUV drove off on its own or why the dogs were alone in the car.

The police have launched an investigation.