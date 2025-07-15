  1. Residential Customers
"Probably" traveling too fast SUV with Swiss family overturns - child seriously injured

SDA

15.7.2025 - 07:22

ARCHIVE - A German ambulance drives to an operation. Photo: Fabian Strauch/dpa/Archivbild
Keystone

In a serious accident on the A5 near Bensheim, a car carrying a family of six from Switzerland overturned. A 14-year-old child was seriously injured.

Keystone-SDA

15.07.2025, 07:22

15.07.2025, 07:28

A car carrying a family of six from Switzerland overturned on the A5 in southern Hesse in Germany. All family members, two adults and four children aged 7, 12, 14 and 18, were injured, the 14-year-old child seriously, according to the police.

The 41-year-old driver had skidded in his car between Zwingenberg and Bensheim, probably due to inappropriate speed on the rain-soaked road, it added. The car crashed into the central crash barrier and then overturned.

The 14-year-old child was taken to hospital in a rescue helicopter with serious injuries. The section of road was fully closed for around an hour.

