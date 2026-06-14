The canton of Glarus has held new elections for its parliament. The 60-member cantonal parliament remains firmly in the hands of the conservative parties. The SVP gained six seats, while the center lost ground.

With 24 out of 60 seats, the SVP is now clearly the strongest force in the Glarus cantonal parliament. (File photo)

The 60 seats in the Cantonal Council are distributed among the three electoral districts based on population. Nearly half of all seats—namely 28—are allocated in Glarus North. Glarus accounts for 18 seats and Glarus South for 14. An overview of the results:

NEW SEAT DISTRIBUTION AT THE CANTONAL LEVEL: With 24 out of 60 seats, the SVP is now clearly the strongest force across the entire canton. It gained a total of six seats compared to the 2022 elections. The second-largest faction in parliament is now the FDP with ten seats (down one seat). The center is now represented in parliament by only nine seats instead of twelve. The SP and the Greens each hold six seats (down two each). The GLP has gained ground, now holding five seats instead of three.

Below are the results in the individual districts:

GLARUS NORTH: In the largest district, the SVP gained three seats and now holds twelve of the 28 seats. It made its gains mainly at the expense of the Center, which lost two seats and now holds only four. The GLP also gains an additional seat and now holds three seats in the district. The SP and the Greens each lose one seat, bringing their totals to three (SP) and two seats, respectively. The FDP remains at four seats.

GLARUS: The SVP gains two seats and now holds six of the 18 seats in the district. It makes gains at the expense of the Greens and the FDP, which now hold three (FDP) and two seats, respectively. There were no changes for the Center (4 seats), SP (2 seats), and GLP (1 seat).

GLARUS SOUTH: Here, too, the SVP has gained ground; with six seats, it is now even more clearly the leading party in the district. Previously, the SVP held five seats. The GLP is also newly represented, having secured one seat. The SP and the Center (each dropping from two to one seat) suffered losses. The FDP continues to hold three seats and the Greens two seats in Glarus South.

Unlike most cantonal legislatures, the Glarus Cantonal Council has no independent legislative authority. This authority lies with the Landsgemeinde. The Landrat is the supreme supervisory authority over the government, the administration, and the courts. It prepares constitutional and legislative matters as well as other resolutions of the Landsgemeinde.

Nevertheless, 396 people ran for the 60 parliamentary seats—a similar number to the 2022 elections.