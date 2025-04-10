Kevin McMahon learned through a DNA test that he was switched at birth. CNN

Kevin McMahon learned through a DNA test that he was switched at birth.

He plans to sue the hospital.

The discovery has changed his life forever, as he now thinks about the missed opportunity with his biological parents. Show more

Kevin McMahon from New York lived for 64 years believing he was not loved by his family. Abuse and neglect characterized his childhood. A DNA test finally revealed the shocking truth: he was switched at birth.

On the same day, two boys with the surname McMahon were born within minutes of each other at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the New York borough of Queens. And Kevin mistakenly ends up with the family from Queens instead of his biological family from Long Island. "That mistake changed my whole life," McMahon told CNN.

He wants to sue the hospital

The family Kevin grew up with was anything but loving. His mother was an alcoholic, his grandmother abused him and his father did not recognize him as a son. His siblings also treated him badly and made fun of him.

Kevin McMahon is now planning to sue the hospital responsible for the mix-up. His lawyer Jeremy Schiowitz says: "The DNA proves that the babies were switched."

The thought of his biological parents, who are already deceased, is constantly on Kevin's mind. His biological father was a woodworker, his mother loved birds - interests that Kevin also shares. "I could have shared so much with my biological parents, but that chance was taken away from me," he regrets.

