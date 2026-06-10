A gigantic swarm of bees suddenly sits on the parasol. Screenshot

A quiet day on the beach before all the tourists arrive: In Italy, a mighty swarm of bees has dashed those hopes.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On a beach near Rimini, several thousand bees settled on a single parasol.

A beekeeper was later able to safely remove the swarm and no one was injured.

Experts suspect that high temperatures and the position of the queen bee contributed to the incident. Show more

On the Adriatic beach near the popular seaside resort of Rimini, several thousand bees suddenly circled around and then settled on a single parasol. Within a few minutes, they turned the umbrella into a kind of headquarters. Fortunately, a beekeeper who had been called out managed to lure the swarm away again.

According to the authorities, no one was stung. Initially, many beachgoers rushed to the umbrella to take cell phone photos of the swarm. However, the area was then cordoned off as a precaution.

It is assumed that the queen of the swarm of bees settled on the umbrella and the others then followed her. Just a few days ago, a similar incident occurred on another beach in Riccione, also near Rimini.

Expert suspects connection with high temperatures

The President of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, Alessandro Miani, attributed the incidents on the Rai television channel to the current temperatures, which are higher than normal at this time of year. Bees, wasps and other insects then react more aggressively and also seek out people. It has been more than 30 degrees in Rimini in recent days.