A swastika on a ballot paper in the Baden-Württemberg parliament is a mystery. Now it's out: it was a politician - and even the vice-president of the state parliament.

A politician has drawn a swastika on the ballot paper in the Baden-Württemberg state parliament.

It is now clear that it was an SPD politician.

State parliament president Muhterem Aras (Greens) spoke of a disgrace for the state parliament. Show more

A swastika on a ballot paper in the parliament of the German state of Baden-Württemberg has caused a scandal - which is now being resolved. Daniel Born, Vice-President of the state parliament, claims to be behind it.

The member of parliament from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) announced his resignation from the presidency and from the SPD parliamentary group. In a statement, Born wrote of a "short-sighted reaction" and a "serious mistake". He had noted a swastika sign behind the name of a member of the right-wing populist AfD during the secret vote on the Upper Rhine Council.

"Increasing habituation"

"Being allowed to serve the House as Deputy Speaker of Parliament was the greatest honor of my life," wrote Born. The AfD is an assured right-wing extremist party that despises democracy. The increasing acclimatization to the AfD no longer gives him a moment's peace.

However, Born emphasized that it had never been his intention to accuse an AfD MP of using the sign. "In a knee-jerk reaction, I rather wanted to show that votes for the AfD are always votes for right-wing hatred and agitation, regardless of the election."

SPD parliamentary group leader Andreas Stoch spoke of a serious mistake that Born had made. "For my parliamentary group and myself, it is consistent and right that he resigns from his office as Vice President of the state parliament and has also declared his resignation from the parliamentary group."

A swastika was smeared on a ballot paper during a secret ballot in the state parliament of Baden-Württemberg in south-west Germany on Thursday. State parliament president Muhterem Aras (Greens) spoke of a disgrace for the state parliament. In plenary, she said: "This is a criminal offense". All parliamentary groups expressed their shock.