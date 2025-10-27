The Swedish police are constantly being called to crime scenes where children and young people have committed serious crimes on behalf of gangs. Christine Olsson/AP/dpa/Symbolbild

In the fight against young gang criminals, Sweden wants to crack down on children and teenagers. The government also wants to put particularly young offenders behind bars.

In a country plagued by serious gang crime, criminals as young as 13 years old are to be placed in youth prisons.

The government in Stockholm is having special units created in the prisons for this purpose. Show more

Sweden has been struggling with the steady increase in serious gang crime for years. Criminal gangs are also constantly recruiting minors to commit serious crimes, including murder, on their behalf: After all, 13 and 14-year-olds are not yet of criminal age under current legislation

A law proposed by the liberal-conservative government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is intended to change this in future for particularly serious crimes. From next summer, offenders as young as 13 years of age are to be placed in youth prisons.

Lowering the age of criminal responsibility for the most serious crimes is important, among other things, to protect society, but also to help children leave the criminal path, explained Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer. He spoke of initially 100 to 150 places for offenders aged 13 to 17.

According to the government, the separate youth units will be ready for use from July 1, 2026. Departments for boys are to be set up in six prisons and two for girls. The younger and older juveniles are to be separated from each other - and the whole thing must not violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, as the ministry made clear.