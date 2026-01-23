Sweden is cracking down on brutal gangs: Gang members can now face twice as severe penalties.

Sweden has been fighting rampant gang violence for many years.

Denmark as a Model Sweden Now Imposes Twice as Severe Penalties for Gang-Related Crime

According to the TT news agency, a gang member arrested with a firearm previously faced a maximum sentence of four years. Today, the same gang member can be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

The double penalty is to apply even to minors—though, on the other hand, there are also to be reductions in sentences for juveniles.

Sweden has been battling rampant gang violence for many years. Gangs specifically recruit minors to carry out contract killings.

Sweden has drawn inspiration from Denmark

Until now, the state has had little to counter crime with. This year, however, the number of firearm-related crimes and deaths has remained at a comparatively low level so far.

The Swedes have now adopted the policy of double penalties from their neighbor Denmark. There, crimes related to organized crime have long been punished more severely.

In Sweden, the upper limit for the doubled sentence will be 18 years going forward. The law is part of a comprehensive package of criminal law reforms that also includes the tightening of approximately 50 sentencing ranges.

It was passed by the Swedish Parliament in mid-June and has been in effect since August 1.

However, the law is controversial: Some experts had criticized the longer prison sentences as ineffective.