Alicante in Spain has miles of beaches. The police there have now taken action against mafia gangs. Bild: Joaquín Reina/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

With its miles of beaches, Alicante is a vacation paradise. But there are also criminals at work there who are not squeamish. One couple even used their underage son.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spanish police have broken up a Swedish gang in Alicante that used underage killers.

The gang had hired minors in Sweden and Denmark for murders via the messaging service Telegram.

Among those arrested are a Swedish couple and their underage son. Show more

The Spanish police have broken up a Swedish gang that used underage contract killers, among other things. Several suspected members of the criminal organization were arrested in Alicante in the east of the country - including a Swedish couple and their underage son, the police announced. The gang had hired minors in Sweden and Denmark via the messaging service Telegram to carry out contract killings or explosive attacks, it said.

The gang had engaged in illegal business activities including arms and drug trafficking as well as money laundering. It has now been dismantled in cooperation with the authorities in Sweden and Denmark and with the coordination of Europol and Eurojust.

Man arrested on the street

The police published a video of an arrest on the video platform YouTube. It shows a man being chased on foot on the street in broad daylight and arrested with a gun drawn. He is pulled to the ground and handcuffed.

🚨 Agentes de la Policía Nacional han desarticulado una organización dedicada a reclutar a menores suecos y daneses para cometer asesinatos y atentados con artefactos explosivos.



La operación se inició con la detención en Benalmádena (Málaga) de un menor sueco que había viajado… pic.twitter.com/oVshFI0aTA — ABC de Sevilla (@abcdesevilla) November 20, 2024

The investigation began in May after the arrest of a Swedish minor in the Andalusian coastal municipality of Benalmádena, according to the press release. The teenager had been recruited by the group and had traveled to Spain to kill a member of a rival motorcycle gang. The murder was prevented.

Escape plan with e-scooter

This minor said at the time that he had been recruited via social networks and had been instructed to travel to Spain to kill someone. According to the "Policía Nacional", the gang had planned to send him an assault rifle and had also drawn up an escape plan involving the use of an e-scooter.

At the same time, two other Swedish minors were arrested in Denmark, who had also been recruited by the group and were to commit another murder there. Two more firearms were seized from them.

"The investigation revealed that the criminal network included a married couple and their underage son, who together with the father played a key role in recruiting and paying for other minors to commit murders," the Spanish police communiqué stated.

dpa