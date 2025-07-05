The water quality of the Seine is continuously monitored. (archive picture) Keystone

After more than a century, swimming in the Seine in Paris is once again possible: three new outdoor pools in prominent locations are now open for swimming fun.

The water quality is strictly monitored.

It is a long-cherished wish of the people of Paris: from this Saturday, swimming in the Seine will be possible again after more than 100 years.

Three outdoor pools have been set up for this purpose, one in the immediate vicinity of the Eiffel Tower, one not far from Notre-Dame Cathedral and one near the National Library. Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Sports Minister Marie Barsacq and other local celebrities are expected to attend the opening ceremony - many of them in swimming costumes and determined to be among the first swimmers.

The outdoor pools are accessible free of charge within the limits of their capacity, have changing rooms and showers, are supervised by lifeguards and also offer space for sunbathing. At the Eiffel Tower there are also swimming facilities especially for families and children. The pools are operated throughout the summer, using installations such as floating pontoons and containers, which are removed in winter.

Water quality is monitored

The water quality is continuously monitored, as swimmers dive directly into the Seine and do not swim in pools lowered into the water, as has been possible for some time in the Bassin de la Villette canal in Paris. Swimming in the Seine was officially banned in 1923, but it was still practiced until the early 1960s.

"Everyone should be able to swim in the Seine from this summer," said the sports minister before the opening. In view of climate change and heatwaves, people need places to cool off. During the Olympic Games last summer, competitions had already been able to take place in the river, which had shown that investments of more than one billion euros in better water quality had paid off. This involved the modernization of wastewater treatment plants and the connection of buildings to the sewage system that were still discharging wastewater into the river.

Paris is preparing for peak temperatures of up to 50 degrees

In view of the expected rise in temperatures in Paris, the quality of life in the city is also at stake, said Mayor Hidalgo recently. A few days ago, it was already 38 degrees in Paris and the city is preparing for peak temperatures of up to 50 degrees in a few years. A first step towards making the river more accessible for the population was to close the roads running directly along the banks of the Seine to car traffic, said Hidalgo.

The city beach, which was set up over the summer, will also reopen there on Saturday with a variety of leisure and cultural activities for residents and tourists. "Paris Plages" transforms the banks of the Seine over several kilometers into an open-air paradise with beach bars, deckchairs, boules courts and sports activities. The urban beaches with large sandy areas promise relaxation with a view of the Parisian sights.