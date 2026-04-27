Ralf Heckner has represented Switzerland in the USA since September 2024. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Walter Bieri

The Swiss ambassador to the USA, Ralf Heckner, says he witnessed the attempted attack at the journalists' gala in Washington at close quarters.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ambassador to the USA witnessed the dramatic events on Saturday evening at close quarters.

He was about ten meters away from US President Trump in the hall when a muffled sound was heard, says Ralf Heckner in an interview.

He had the feeling that the situation was very quickly under control.

The planned evening events went ahead despite the incident. Show more

"I remained calm," said Ralf Heckner, Swiss Ambassador to the USA, in an interview with CH Media newspapers. He was about ten meters away from the president in the hall when a muffled sound was heard and security forces reacted immediately.

They quickly removed US President Donald Trump and other members of the government from the room. The attendees "hid under tables" while the suspected assassin was overpowered one floor higher.

Thanks to his good position near an important door, he had known his escape route, Heckner said. "I had the feeling that the situation was under control very quickly. But a lot of people were very worried."

After the shooting: Can Trump use the incident to his advantage? - Gallery Trump speaks to the press after the shooting. Image: dpa Shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Trump at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening. Image: dpa Trump triumphant after the failed assassination attempt in Butler. (archive picture) Image: Keystone After the shooting: Can Trump use the incident to his advantage? - Gallery Trump speaks to the press after the shooting. Image: dpa Shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Trump at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening. Image: dpa Trump triumphant after the failed assassination attempt in Butler. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Motive and specific target under investigation

The planned evening events went ahead despite the incident, albeit with increased security precautions. "But it was not a party in an exuberant setting," said Heckner.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking for a motive and specific target for the 31-year-old suspect who tried to storm the event at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening (local time). The man was armed with a shotgun, handgun and several knives. According to Trump, a Secret Service officer was hit by at least one bullet and saved by his protective vest.