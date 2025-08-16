  1. Residential Customers
Cause unknown Swiss and German die in plane crash in France

A glider and a tow plane crashed for initially unknown reasons. (theme picture)
Two sports planes crashed in France on Saturday afternoon. A Swiss and a German were killed.

17.08.2025, 07:11

A Swiss and a German national died when two sports planes crashed in south-eastern France on Saturday afternoon. This was reported to the AFP news agency by the local authorities.

A tow plane and a glider took off from the Barcelonnette airfield shortly after 1 p.m., AFP reported, citing the authorities. Shortly afterwards, the two small planes crashed for initially unknown reasons.

A fire broke out after the planes crashed. It was quickly brought under control, according to the fire department. Barcelonnette is located in the Southern Alps in the Ubaye Valley, not far from the border with Italy.