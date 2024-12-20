Three former US soldiers and a Swiss businessman have been sentenced to prison in Roermond, the Netherlands. sda

Three former US soldiers and a Swiss businessman have been sentenced to prison in Roermond in the Netherlands. They were responsible for the manslaughter of a German organic farmer.

The reason: a money collection operation got out of hand and one person was killed.

The crime took place on November 26, 2019 in the Dutch border town of Bergen on the German border. The victim Thomas S. (53) was bound, gagged and tortured by the three Americans.

In its verdict, the court considered it proven that S. died because the three former soldiers were supposed to collect 462,000 euros that the victim allegedly owed to Swiss businessman Lukas F.

Several years in prison for perpetrators

However, this money collection operation got out of hand. The organic farmer died as a result of stab wounds and a slit throat.

The former US ranger Jacob M., who is said to have killed S., was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison for aggravated manslaughter. The two other Americans, Justin C. and William Lyle J., received sentences of five years and four months and one and a half years' imprisonment, the duration of their pre-trial detention.

Swiss national Lukas F. was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for deprivation of liberty and extortion resulting in death.

Thomas S. was involved in a fruit-growing business in Macedonia. The Swiss man wanted to take over this business and first collect an alleged debt from the German.

50,000 euros if they could get him to pay up

The attempt to put S. under pressure, which got out of hand, was preceded by months of preparations. The police were later able to reconstruct the men's communications using prepaid cell phones.

According to the indictment, the Americans were each offered almost 50,000 euros if they could get the German to pay his alleged debts.