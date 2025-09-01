The Ostbahnbrücke bridge in Vienna. (archive picture) Screenshot Google Maps

A Danube cruise ship belonging to a Swiss shipping company has collided with the Ostbahnbrücke bridge in Vienna. No one was injured, but the fire department and police were called out.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cruise ship belonging to a Swiss shipping company collided with the Ostbahnbrücke bridge in Vienna on Monday.

According to ÖBB, the bridge remained undamaged and rail traffic was only briefly interrupted.

The cause was a construction site scaffolding that the ship got stuck on. Show more

Excitement on Monday afternoon in Vienna-Stadlau: a Danube cruise ship belonging to a Swiss shipping company crashed into the Ostbahnbrücke bridge. The police confirmed that there were no injuries.

According to initial findings, the ship got stuck on a construction site scaffolding attached to the bridge. The impact triggered an operation, and the fire department and police were on the scene.

The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) gave the all-clear. "The bridge is undamaged and has already been inspected," a spokesperson told Heute.at. Rail traffic was only briefly affected and could be resumed quickly.

The ship was unable to continue its journey immediately after the collision. Further investigations into the exact extent of the damage are still ongoing.