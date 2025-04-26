US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki in July 2018 during Trump's first term in office. Archivbild: Keystone

While missiles continue to hit Ukraine, a peace plan is circulating in Washington. Expert Ulrich Schmid warns of a proposal with a pro-Russian slant and a staged failure.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump presents a peace proposal for Ukraine that effectively grants Russia territorial gains and aims to recognize Crimea as Russian - without involving Kiev.

Selenskyj rejects Trump's accusations and sticks to his line: no surrender of Ukrainian territories, especially not Crimea, while at the same time criticizing the lack of security guarantees in the US proposal.

Expert Ulrich Schmid sees the plan as a pro-Russian and strategically orchestrated failure. Show more

US President Donald Trump believes a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine is within reach and is making serious accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. "I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump said recently in Washington. "We have to make a deal with Selensky."

Shortly beforehand, the US President accused Zelensky of prolonging the war with inflammatory statements. The Ukrainian president once again rejected Trump's line: his country could not give up the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia, for peace.

"Ukraine will always act in accordance with its constitution, and we are absolutely sure that our partners - especially the USA - will abide by their strong decisions," Selenskyj wrote in a message published on X. He added the 2018 Crimea declaration by the USA, which calls on Russia to withdraw from Crimea, which is part of Ukraine under international law.

Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany. The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other’s positions. It’s important that each side was not just a participant but… pic.twitter.com/lDFV5WK8tw — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 23, 2025

Trump accused Zelensky of prolonging the war with his refusal. "If he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

A new peace proposal from the US government sparked sharp criticism from Ukraine on Wednesday. According to the proposal, Washington is offering Moscow to recognize Crimea as Russian territory. Other occupied Ukrainian territories are to remain under Russian control - albeit without formal recognition. For Ulrich Schmid, an expert on Eastern Europe at the University of St. Gallen, it is clear in an interview with blue News: "The proposal has a pro-Russian slant."

This is what the US peace plan looks like There is no official statement from the USA on the details of the offer made by US President Donald Trump. According to the US news portal "Axios", the proposal envisages de facto tolerance of Russian control over almost all of the territories in Ukraine that have been occupied since the start of the war.

In addition, a small part of the territory occupied by Russia in the Kharkiv region would be returned to Ukraine. In return, the sanctions imposed on Russia by the USA since 2014 would be lifted.

According to Axios, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant would be considered Ukrainian territory, but would be operated by the USA. The electricity generated there would be supplied to both Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Washington Post, the USA is proposing to freeze the current front lines. The Financial Times also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have offered the USA a cessation of hostilities along the current front line. In return, the USA could agree to other key Russian demands - including the recognition of Moscow's sovereignty over the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Ukraine would also have to abandon its goal of NATO membership. Show more

Ukraine was not involved in the development of the plan. "The USA works out a proposal with the Kremlin and then presents it to Ukraine," criticizes Schmid. If Kiev rejects it, Russia could present itself as willing to compromise - while Ukraine appears to be a warring party. Putin is once again staging himself as the savior of a crisis that he himself triggered.

Kiev on the diplomatic sidelines - and without guarantees

President Trump accuses Zelensky of lacking the will to negotiate. However, he is sticking to his clear line: no cession of Ukrainian territories. Rightly so, says Schmid - because the American proposal contains no reliable security guarantees for Kiev. "It is not clear to Ukraine whether its security would be improved at all by accepting the plan."

The US proposal is also met with skepticism in Europe. According to Schmid, countries that are strongly committed to Ukraine show "little enthusiasm" for the US-Russian paper. At the same time, Russia is intensifying its missile attacks on civilian targets. "This is a clear signal that Putin wants to force Ukraine to reject the agreement and then portray it as the sole blocker of peace."

Negotiations with built-in failure

Schmid goes even further: he suspects that the Trump administration is deliberately working towards the failure of the talks. "It gives the impression that a deliberate failure is being provoked in order to be able to withdraw - and blame Ukraine in the process." Meanwhile, Russia is following a familiar pattern: simulating a willingness to negotiate while the military escalation continues.

NEW: The US reportedly recently presented Ukraine with a seven-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine in which the US would recognize Crimea as part of Russia and allow Russian forces to continue to occupy significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine. Available reporting… pic.twitter.com/kQY5J9UZSF — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) April 24, 2025

Putin's goals remain clear: "He is striving for complete control over the four eastern Ukrainian territories that Russia annexed back in September 2022," says Schmid. The timing is strategic: Even before a possible hardening of international fronts under Trump, the Kremlin wants to create facts - by force if necessary.

But how strong is Trump's negotiating position vis-à-vis Putin? "So far, Trump has shown a peculiar reluctance to engage with Putin," says Schmid. Why this is the case remains unclear. Schmid puts forward possible reasons: "Is Trump a naive admirer of Putin, a useful idiot of the Kremlin - or does the Russian secret service have compromising material on Trump?"

Europe in the role of spectator

The supposed peace plan threatens to become a dictated peace - over the heads of the Ukrainians. Meanwhile, there is growing concern in the EU that an unstable deal could serve as a precedent for other conflicts. However, instead of diplomatic rapprochement, observers are currently seeing mainly political pressure.

Ulrich Schmid puts it in a nutshell: "As long as Putin is in power, the war will continue - in whatever form." Even a frozen conflict is undesirable for the Kremlin, as it could be transformed into a genuine peace order in a post-Putin era. The current proposal from Washington is therefore not only in danger of failing - it could even do more harm than good in the long term.

