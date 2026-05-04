Five F/A-18 fighter jets of the Swiss Air Force are taking off for Greece. There they will take part in one of the largest NATO exercises in Europe. (archive picture) Keystone

As part of the Partnership for Peace, Switzerland is once again taking part in the multinational NATO exercise "Tiger Meet" this year. The Swiss Air Force will be represented with five F/A-18 fighter aircraft in Araxos, Greece.

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From 4 to 15 May 2026, the Swiss flying unit will train together with 12 other squadrons from nine countries, the Federal Office of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) announced on Monday. The exercise in realistic scenarios will serve to compare and further develop military capabilities.

Complex air operations in particular are to be practiced. In total, more than 50 aircraft and around 1500 participants from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, Great Britain and Switzerland are taking part in the training.

According to the Swiss Armed Forces, the air force exercise in Araxos, Greece, is one of the largest exercises in Europe. Flying Squadron 11 has been taking part in the annual NATO exercise "Tiger Meet" since 2004.