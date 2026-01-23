Soldiers in the capital, Bangui: Despite its rich mineral resources, the Central African Republic is one of the poorest countries in the world and has been plagued by instability for years.

Here's what it's all about A Swiss geologist and a local miner have been killed in the Central African Republic.

According to the prosecutor's office, the attack took place near the village of Gbango-Carriere, about 55 kilometers north of Bangui.

A staff sergeant from the Central African Republic's army was also kidnapped in the incident.

Maggini worked for ADMOG Gold, a company based in the United Arab Emirates with contracts in the African country, which has been ravaged by civil war for years. Summary created with

A Swiss geologist and a local miner have been killed in the Central African Republic, north of the capital, Bangui. The local prosecutor’s office announced this on Monday. Geologist Luca Maggini and the miner were abducted last Thursday evening (July 30) by unidentified men and later killed, said Frédéric Pounou, a geologist who was working with Maggini at the time of the abduction.

“As he was leaving the area, he fell into the hands of the attackers,” said Pounou. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the attack took place near the village of Gbango-Carriere, about 55 kilometers north of Bangui. A staff sergeant from the Central African Republic’s army was also kidnapped in the attack.

According to Pounou, Maggini worked for ADMOG Gold, a company based in the United Arab Emirates with contracts in that African country.

An ongoing crisis since 2013

Despite its rich mineral resources, the Central African Republic is one of the poorest countries in the world and has been plagued by instability for years. It is one of the African countries where the Russian mercenary group Wagner first became active.

The conflict in the country began in 2013 after predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-President François Bozizé to resign. Although a peace agreement between the government and 14 armed groups in 2019 helped contain the conflict, six of the groups later withdrew from the agreement.