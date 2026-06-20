Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is considered a right-wing networker, stands close to Donald Trump and his MAGA camp, and is viewed by critics as an elitist enemy of democracy. (File photo) IMAGO / Guido Schiefer

For years, the network met in secret. Now, a data leak reveals who gathers in Peter Thiel’s exclusive “Dialog” circle: ministers, billionaires, tech executives, and top politicians from around the world. The revelation raises questions about transparency and political influence.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A data leak has, for the first time, exposed hundreds of alleged participants in tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s secret “Dialog” network.

The list includes top politicians, tech entrepreneurs, government officials, and media executives from the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

Experts warn of the growing influence of such opaque elite circles on political and social decisions. Show more

A data leak has revealed the names of numerous participants in tech investor Peter Thiel’s “Dialog” network—which has operated largely behind closed doors until now—and which is closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump’s MAGA camp. According to Swiss hacktivist Maia Arson Crimew, the data comes from the source code of the “Dialog” website. Crimew published a list of 113 alleged participants.

The leak was documented on Monday in the Internet Archive, where *TheGuardian*was able to independently verify the information.

The U.S. publication“Wired”also reports on another list of participants for the meeting planned for August 2026, which includes 222 named individuals. On that list, participants are categorized as “active members” or “guests,” among other designations. According to the report, planned discussion sessions are set to address topics such as nuclear power, geopolitical conflicts, and future societal issues.

Elite network wanted to keep it among themselves

The network, which has existed since 2006, organizes exclusive meetings for invited guests from the worlds of politics, business, academia, and the media. Among the individuals named on the list are Elon Musk, Jared Kushner, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, venture capitalist and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, as well as several U.S. senators, governors, and top European politicians. No prominent Swiss participants are known from the documents published so far.

It remains unclear what role the individuals mentioned actually play in “Dialog.” Several politicians told the “Guardian” that they are not members of the organization and have not regularly attended its events.

A Problem for Democratic Oversight

Critics see such networks as a growing problem for democratic oversight. Political scientist Janine Wedel told the Guardian that it is precisely in these forums that financial, technological, and political power converge and shape societal debates far removed from public scrutiny.

The case takes on added significance due to the network’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender who was later convicted. An invitation to a “Dialog” meeting in 2014 appeared in documents released by the U.S. government. However, it is not known whether Epstein ever attended.

Jens Spahn Attended Meetings Several Times

According to his own statements, CDU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn has attended events organized by the “Dialog” network of U.S. tech investor Peter Thiel five times since 2018. A spokesperson for Spahn confirmed this in response to an inquiry from“Correctiv.”

According to the spokesperson, Spahn attended meetings in Ireland (2018), Italy (2019), Portugal (2022), Spain (2023), and Germany (2024). He had also been invited to the next meeting in Ireland in August 2026 but declined the invitation.

The extent of Spahn’s ties to the organization remains unclear. His office did not respond directly to a question about possible membership. His spokesperson merely stated that Spahn had never met Peter Thiel in connection with the initiative.