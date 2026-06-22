A Swiss crew member of the cruise ship “Hondius,” on which the hantavirus broke out, has been released from quarantine after 42 days. According to the Aargau health authorities, the man did not develop any symptoms.

An outbreak of hantavirus occurred on the cruise ship “Hondius” in April. According to health authorities, a crew member residing in Aargau has been released from quarantine. (File photo)

He also tested negative for the hantavirus right up until the end, the cantonal Department of Health and Social Affairs announced on Monday. The quarantine period had already ended last Thursday.

The cruise ship crew member, a resident of the canton of Aargau, behaved very responsibly throughout the entire quarantine period and complied with the guidelines in an exemplary manner, the department noted.

In April, an outbreak of the hantavirus occurred on the cruise ship “Hondius,” which had set sail from Argentina. Three people died.