She is very concerned about the latest escalation, said the ICRC President in an interview published on Monday in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The Middle East is currently experiencing a dangerously accelerating overlap of devastating conflicts. "A further expansion of military operations carries the risk of triggering an uncontrollable crisis for the world," said Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.

There are no words to describe the situation in Gaza. "Gaza is a failure of humanity - beyond anything that would be legally and morally acceptable". Since her last visit to the Gaza Strip in January, the situation had become even worse.

When asked whether the Swiss Federal Council was doing enough in this situation, the ICRC President replied: "No one can make excuses. All states have ratified the Geneva Convention." She was very direct in her discussions - including with Switzerland - and had direct and constructive access to Mr. Cassis when she sought him out. "I urge all states to make full use of their political and economic power to de-escalate the situation in Gaza."

"Instrumentalization of humanitarian aid"

When asked about the consequences of the emergence of new players in humanitarian aid replacing the UN organization UNRWA, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger replied: "We at the ICRC provide humanitarian aid according to clearly defined criteria: independent, impartial, neutral and needs-oriented". The Red Cross makes no distinction when someone is delivered to hospital. "What we are seeing in Gaza is the instrumentalization of humanitarian aid in all possible ways and by all possible means by all parties involved. That is intolerable for me."

Not only in Washington, but also in Switzerland, the pressure on humanitarian aid is increasing. As a taxpayer, she could understand this. However, there is only one way to reduce these costs: the pressure for effective peace efforts must be increased. "If we reduce the number of conflicts, we reduce the humanitarian costs."