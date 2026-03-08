According to real estate agent Marcel Remus, the new war in the Middle East has led to a significant increase in demand for luxury villas on Mallorca. IMAGO/Zoonar

The new conflict in the Middle East is also having an impact on Swiss travelers: Instead of vacationing in Dubai, many now prefer Mallorca, where real estate agents are seeing a noticeable increase in demand for exclusive villas.

The recent conflict in the Middle East is already having an initial impact on international luxury tourism. Just two days after the outbreak of the new war, Mallorcan real estate agent Marcel Remus recorded a noticeable increase in inquiries for vacation homes on the island.

"Since the situation in Dubai, inquiries for villa rentals have tripled. Especially customers who originally wanted to spend their Easter or May vacation in Dubai in luxury hotels. Now they are asking for villas in top locations on Mallorca to spend their vacation here," Remus explained to the newspaper "Ultima Hora"

According to the entrepreneur, many tourists from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the USA have opted for Mallorca at short notice, "swapping Dubai and Abu Dhabi for tranquil Mallorca".

"Budgets of up to 100,000 euros per week"

Demand is now so high "that we are receiving far more inquiries for properties than we have in our portfolio". Some guests have "budgets of up to 100,000 euros per week for renting a property", Remus continued.

José Miguel Artieda, President of the Chamber of Real Estate Agents of the Balearic Islands, also speaks of a noticeable dynamic: "The conflict has triggered a certain hysteria. People who lived in Dubai have decided to return. And there are buyers from Dubai who are already looking for villas worth between two and five million euros. There is movement and interest in Mallorca."

The industry association ABINI, on the other hand, is more relaxed about the development. These are "isolated cases, but nothing that is out of the norm or that did not already exist a month or a year ago".