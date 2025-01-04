The drugs were in the man's suitcase. Australian Federal Police

A young Swiss man is on trial in Melbourne after 25 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in his luggage during a check at the airport.

A 21-year-old Swiss man is suspected of having smuggled a considerable amount of cocaine into Australia. During a routine check at Melbourne Airport, border officials discovered 25 kilograms of the drug in his luggage. The incident occurred when the young man arrived on a flight from Los Angeles.

The Australian authorities report that the drugs were hidden in 20 black plastic bags. The officers found the packages during a baggage check and immediately alerted the Australian Federal Police. Initial tests confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is around eight million dollars, the equivalent of around 7.3 million Swiss francs. This amount could have ended up on the street in almost 125,000 individual sales, according to the authorities.

The young man now has to answer to the local court in Melbourne.