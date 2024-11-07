The Düsseldorf Regional Court has sentenced a Swiss man to prison. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

A Swiss man abused a girl (13) in Germany. Now he has to serve five years in prison.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Düsseldorf Regional Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in a hotel.

The Swiss man must now serve five years in prison. Show more

The Düsseldorf Regional Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to five years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in a hotel. He was also found guilty of possessing and producing child pornography, as a court spokeswoman announced on Thursday.

The court considered it proven that the Swiss man had met the 13-year-old on Instagram in April.

He exchanged sexualized messages with her, including pictures and videos. In these, the 13-year-old showed herself to the 32-year-old in a sexualized manner and performed sexual acts on herself. In total, she sent him more than 400 pictures and videos.

In May, the two finally met in a hotel in Düsseldorf. The man had sex with her against her will and took a picture of the 13-year-old. The trial against the man began on Monday. According to the court spokeswoman, he confessed to the allegations. The verdict against him was announced on the second day of the trial.

With material from the AFP news agency.