A Swiss man was arrested at Rome Fiumicino Airport with 19.5 kilograms of marijuana. The drugs were hidden in his checked-in luggage, as the Rome financial police announced on Tuesday.
The traveler came from Bangkok, Thailand, as reported by the Italian news agency Adnkronos. The investigation revealed "specific risk factors" regarding passengers from the Southeast Asian country.
Drug trafficking to Italy has increased significantly since the substance was decriminalized in Thailand in 2022. Criminal organizations vacuum-pack the drugs to optimally load the suitcases and use geolocation tags to track the shipments.
Between 2024 and 2026, police operations at Rome Airport led to the arrest of 35 drug dealers and the seizure of more than 830 kilograms of marijuana.