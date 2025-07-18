Mustapha Djemali is behind bars in Tunisia. Picture: ZVG

The Swiss-Tunisian dual citizen Mustapha Djemali is being held in Tunisia. He is accused of an "act against the state" because he campaigned for refugees in the country.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mustapha Djemali, a dual Swiss-Tunisian citizen, has been detained in Tunisia for over a year.

He is accused of having campaigned for refugees. Human rights organizations are calling for his release.

The 81-year-old's family complains that official Switzerland is doing too little to secure Djemali's release. Show more

The tough migration policy was his undoing: Mustapha Djemali, a dual Swiss-Tunisian citizen, has been imprisoned in Tunisia since May 2024. The 81-year-old is said to have campaigned for refugees in the North African country - and ended up behind bars for it. Human rights organizations are calling for Djemali's release, as SRF now reports.

According to reports from Amnesty International, Mustapha Djemali is being held in a mass cell with around 30 other inmates. "The heat and lack of medication are having a massive impact on him", writes the human rights organization and speaks of a "comprehensive attack on civil society in Tunisia and a massive tightening of asylum policy".

Djemali's family lives in Geneva and complains that Switzerland is doing too little to secure his release. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told SRF News that its staff are following developments in the case closely and are working "at a very high level" on Djemali's behalf. At the same time, however, the FDFA writes that consular support for dual nationals may be limited.

Tunisia takes tough action against refugees and their helpers

Tunisian President Kais Saied's tough migration policy is linked to a deal between the North African country and the EU: In exchange for financial support, Tunisia promised a good two years ago to prevent people from crossing to Europe. The authorities are taking rigorous action against refugees - and also against those who help people to flee.

Mustapha Djemali is a former cadre member of the UN refugee agency UNHCR and is said to have looked for accommodation for asylum seekers in Tunisia. His aid organization placed advertisements asking property owners for suitable premises. "In the heated climate in Tunisia, this was interpreted as an 'anti-state act'," explains SRF foreign editor Philipp Scholkmann.

During a raid, Djemali and his project manager were finally taken into custody. This has since been extended several times.