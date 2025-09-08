The French rescue services had to be called out on Sunday. IMAGO/NurPhoto/Adnan Farzat

A serious accident just over the Swiss border claimed the life of a 68-year-old motorcyclist on Sunday. Two other Swiss riders were seriously injured and flown to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 68-year-old Swiss man died at the scene of a motorcycle collision in Mouthe (F).

Two other Swiss nationals - a 67-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman - were seriously injured.

The police and fire department were on the scene with 15 emergency services and the cause of the accident is being investigated. Show more

A tragic motorcycle accident occurred on Sunday afternoon not far from the Swiss border. Two motorcycles collided on a winding serpentine road near the French village of Mouthe.

As the local newspaper L'Est Republicain reports, visibility conditions were difficult at the time. There was thick fog in several places, which made driving dangerous for the riders.

A 68-year-old Swiss man died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. The accident also came to a dramatic end for two other Swiss: a 67-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman had to be taken to Besançon University Hospital by rescue helicopter after suffering serious injuries.

Around 15 firefighters were deployed to provide first aid to the injured and secure the accident site. The police have started an investigation into the cause. Toxicological samples were taken from all those involved, as confirmed by the French authorities.