A tragic motorcycle accident occurred on Sunday afternoon not far from the Swiss border. Two motorcycles collided on a winding serpentine road near the French village of Mouthe.
As the local newspaper L'Est Republicain reports, visibility conditions were difficult at the time. There was thick fog in several places, which made driving dangerous for the riders.
A 68-year-old Swiss man died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. The accident also came to a dramatic end for two other Swiss: a 67-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman had to be taken to Besançon University Hospital by rescue helicopter after suffering serious injuries.
Around 15 firefighters were deployed to provide first aid to the injured and secure the accident site. The police have started an investigation into the cause. Toxicological samples were taken from all those involved, as confirmed by the French authorities.